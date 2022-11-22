Community meeting to address middle-school safety in Baltimore County

Baltimore County Public Schools will hold a public meeting next week on middle-school safety, as the school system continues to try to address widespread public safety concerns.

The "Community Conversation on Safe and Supportive Environments" will feature BCPS leaders and a Maryland Safe Schools psychologist to discuss local/national trends, adolescent behaviors, and tips for building positive partnerships. It will be held from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 1 at the George Washington Carver Center for Arts and Technology (938 York Road in Towson) as well as virtually at The BCPS YouTube channel [youtube.com].

The meeting follows up on Superintendent Darryl Williams' Oct. 25 letter addressing school safety, saying BCPS has made "significant investments in proactive safety measures this year," and promising quarterly data on discipline and future town halls/community conversations.

The school year began with reports of multiple fights, and BCPS held virtual town halls last month addressing elementary-school and high-school problems. Parents also held a rally to push for more discipline and transparency about the violence.

Williams' letter said student fights and other aggressive behaviors are down 11 percent overall from the same time last year, with middle school incidents down 8 percent. The letter did note, however: