Community Activist celebrated for work on Covid-19 programs in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A special celebration was held to honor a community activist and advocate. Gina Worthey, who was the backbone of many Covid-19 programs in Baltimore, was celebrated by community members who are thankful for her efforts.

"We just want to say thank you to Gina for saving lives because that's exactly what she did," said Sarah Matthews community activist.

When the Covid vaccine made its debut, Worthey who is vaccination project manager, made sure vulnerable communities in Baltimore didn’t miss out. She went above and beyond by taking her work out of the office and into the communities. Worthey wanted to make sure no racial or cultural barrier stood in the way of people overcoming Covid-19.

"I think it's just part of my own ethos to make sure that we're providing access and accessibility in a different sort of way to our communities, communities of color. Because the reality is that nobody looks out for us in a way that we look out for us," said Worthey.

Gina helped community organizations create various pop-up clinics throughout Baltimore to ensure the Covid-19 vaccine was easily accessible to minorities.

"For her to make herself available and extend herself to help areas get funding, and make connection with residents means so much," said Timothy Bridges Vice President Fayette street outreach.

Gina was happy to see the community rallying behind her and applauding her efforts, but she says nothing would be possible without community organization and volunteers.

"Honestly, this is from my opinion, less about me and more about the organizations that are on the ground doing the work. I just ended up being a person to helped facilitate that process," said Worthey.