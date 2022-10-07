City school's teacher of the year, Berol Dewdney, earns statewide honor

BALTIMORE — Pre-K teacher Berol Dewdney, Baltimore City School's 2022 Teacher of the Year, is now Maryland's teacher of the year.

Dewdney was one of seven finalists from around the state and will represent Maryland in the National Teacher of the Year program.

The program recognizes outstanding elementary, middle, and high school teachers who are excellent leaders.

Dewdney is a Pre-K teacher at Commodore John Rodgers Elementary/ Middle School.

When she won her first award, the CEO of BCPSS said Dewdney is a great example of what a teacher should look like.

"Berol Dewdney is an exceptional teacher and a great example of what pouring into our children with passion and love looks like,” said Dr. Santelises. “She exemplifies the skills, patience, and devotion for her students’ success that make her such a sensational pre-kindergarten teacher. She follows a long lineage of amazing City Schools teachers that earned this honor, and I am so proud to have her on our team."

“I am forever grateful for the honor and privilege it is to learn from their leadership and serve alongside their revolutionary power. As my pre-kindergarten students cheer daily, ‘We are ready to lead!’ Maryland will lead with love and build an equitable world that is worthy of our student's greatness by elevating their leadership,” said Dewdney.

