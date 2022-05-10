Congrats to City School's 2022 Teacher of the Year, Pre-K teacher Berol Dewdney!

BALTIMORE — A big congratulations to Pre-K teacher Berol Dewdney of Commodore John Rodgers Elementary/Middle School!

Baltimore City Public Schools has announced their 2022 Teacher of the Year, and Dewdney has been selected!

Dewdney works as a team lead at Commodore John Rodgers, Tools of the Mind endorsed curriculum and instructional coach across the district, City Schools Model Teacher and a kindergarten readiness consultant.

She is also a Sue Lehmann Excellence in Teaching Award Regional Finalist, and a Kennedy Leadership Award Winner.

"Berol Dewdney is an exceptional teacher and a great example of what pouring into our children with passion and love looks like,” said Dr. Santelises. “She exemplifies the skills, patience, and devotion for her students’ success that make her such a sensational pre-kindergarten teacher. She follows a long lineage of amazing City Schools teachers that earned this honor, and I am so proud to have her on our team."

As Teacher of the Year, she will receive a cash award, classroom supplies and other professional learning resources! She will also advance to the 2022-23 Maryland State Teacher of the Year competition.