BALTIMORE — Maryland’s primary elections are taking place next month, and the deadline to register to vote is tomorrow.

Exercising your right to vote can help lead to change, which is why city leaders held an event to encourage citizens to get out and vote.

"This election will have tremendous consequences for our city, our state and our country. If you want to have things that we know we need, it is important to vote," said Mayor Brandon Scott.

People have the option to either vote in-person on July 19, 2022 or during early voting beginning July 7, through July 14, or if you rather cast your vote from a distance you can request a mail in ballot, no later than July 12, 2022.

Youth advocates are also stepping up and encouraging young people to learn about politics and vote for a person who can help your generation and the next to come.

"Young adults, we have the power to change the outcome of elections by casting our votes for the officials and representatives that we feel most effectively represent us and advocate us in local government. This is why our presence at the polls is vital," said Aeirss Prince, Founder of Baltimore City Youth Registration Committee.

According to the State Board of Elections, voters can return their mail-in ballots using an official ballot box in their county. A complete list of ballot box locations is available here.

Voters wishing to vote in person on Election Day, July 19, should confirm their polling place here.

