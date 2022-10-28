City leaders believe newly opened Topgolf will transform Baltimore

BALTIMORE — It's where a parking lot and BARCS used to be.

Now, city leaders are hoping spots like Topgolf get more people coming to Baltimore.

The driving range opened up for business this morning and is the 81st Topgolf spot around the world.

It's part of the newly-named 'The Walk at Warner Street,' which also includes Horseshoe Casino, M&T Bank Stadium and the under construction Paramount Theater.

Mayor Brandon Scott calls the area something he believes will transform the city.

"When you come down here and see what's happening here, we are showcasing again, that Baltimore's Renaissance is happening before your eyes, so you better not blink because you might miss it," said Scott.

The business says it'll hire up to 500 people to run their Baltimore location.

Topgolf is open 10 to midnight Friday and Saturday and 10-11 Sunday through Thursday.