Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

City leaders believe newly opened Topgolf will transform Baltimore

Baltimore begins building entertainment district
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Washington Post
<p>Golfer Phil Corcoran of Bethesda, Md. takes a practice swing at the new TopGolf Game Center which has information display boards at their driving range, explaining how to play, different games to play and how to use the latest technology. Tiny microchips inside the golf balls and fairway targets with pockets give instant feedback on distance, accuracy and points in game on a computer flat screen monitor nearby. (Photo by Rich Lipski/The Washington Post/Getty Images)</p>
Baltimore begins building entertainment district
Posted at 4:31 PM, Oct 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-28 16:31:10-04

BALTIMORE — It's where a parking lot and BARCS used to be.

Now, city leaders are hoping spots like Topgolf get more people coming to Baltimore.

The driving range opened up for business this morning and is the 81st Topgolf spot around the world.

It's part of the newly-named 'The Walk at Warner Street,' which also includes Horseshoe Casino, M&T Bank Stadium and the under construction Paramount Theater.

RELATED: Introducing The Walk at Warner Street, South Baltimore's Entertainment District

Mayor Brandon Scott calls the area something he believes will transform the city.

"When you come down here and see what's happening here, we are showcasing again, that Baltimore's Renaissance is happening before your eyes, so you better not blink because you might miss it," said Scott.

The business says it'll hire up to 500 people to run their Baltimore location.

Topgolf is open 10 to midnight Friday and Saturday and 10-11 Sunday through Thursday.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices