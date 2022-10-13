City leaders announce million-dollar renovation plans for Baltimore high schools

BALTIMORE — There are some major renovations coming to some Baltimore City high schools.

Five schools will be receiving renovations with new state of the art learning environments equipped with 21st century facilities.

Students at the schools on the list will move to swing space locations at different schools while renovations are completed.

Some of the renovations could take between two and three years to complete.

The CEO of Baltimore City Schools, Dr. Sonja Santileses, and Mayor Brandon Scott announced the plans in a press conference Thursday, stating a combined $400 million investment will pay for the project .

“Baltimore City College, Western High School, Baltimore Polytechnic Institute, and Frederick Douglas High School who will be sharing their renovated building with Joseph C. Briscoe Academy. These are some of our largest and most historic high schools,” Santileses said.

“We know this program is meeting its mission to create a better Baltimore for today and a brighter future for tomorrow, the impact of this high school renovation program will be felt for generations across Baltimore,” Scott said.

The design phase will take place over the next two years after that students will move to swing spaces.

Leaders said the mission is to help students in underserved communities develop the skills and knowledge they need to thrive and lead.