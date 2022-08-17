City Council approves bill to increase street racing penalties

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore City Council approved a measure on Monday that would hand down harsher punishments on people who participate in street racing.

The bill was introduced by Councilman Isaac 'Yitzy' Schleifer in June. He has described street racing as an immediate threat to public safety.

The measure calls for drivers and observers involved in street racing, performing burnouts or obstructing traffic with any form of reckless drivers to be fined up to $1,000 by police and face a maximum sentence of one year in jail.

The bill now advances to Mayor Brandon Scott's desk for his signature.