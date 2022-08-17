Watch Now
City Council approves bill to increase street racing penalties

<p>LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 15: Illegal Street racing activities on Ana Street in Compton on April 13, 2015. One of the several illegal street racing locations racers raced. (Photo by Lawrence K. Ho / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)</p>
Posted at 4:00 AM, Aug 17, 2022
BALTIMORE — The Baltimore City Council approved a measure on Monday that would hand down harsher punishments on people who participate in street racing.

The bill was introduced by Councilman Isaac 'Yitzy' Schleifer in June. He has described street racing as an immediate threat to public safety.
The measure calls for drivers and observers involved in street racing, performing burnouts or obstructing traffic with any form of reckless drivers to be fined up to $1,000 by police and face a maximum sentence of one year in jail.

The bill now advances to Mayor Brandon Scott's desk for his signature.

