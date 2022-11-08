Citizens voice their most important issues on the ballots, including marijuana legalization

BALTIMORE — Voters all over Maryland have been going to the polls all day, many of them excited to see the turn out for some of the same topics they feel will impact their communities.

Clayton Moravec and his wife live in Little Italy, and they cast their vote during lunch time on general election day.

“We always vote, we consider that an obligation and a privilege,” Moravec said.

Will Holmes is another neighbor in the area who was excited to vote.

“It is the responsibility I feel we have to take very seriously. I think it sends a message for Republicans and Democrats as far as okay, are people rejecting the Democrats or are they embracing the Republican way of view by these off term elections. So, I think that it’s important that we come out consistently no matter what it is,” Holmes said.

WMAR asked many voters what they were most excited to vote for on the ballot.

“I think the marijuana issue was important. I think that it should be legalized. I think it’s no worse than alcohol or cigarettes,” Moravec said.

“I’m actually for legalization, but I’m concerned about the 21-year-old age. I think studies have shown that, I think, like over 25 is when it’s a little more safe for people. There are just other ramifications with that city and state, but if it can generate more taxes and then we use in communities that really needs support need better schools you know maybe," one person said.

In addition to Question 4 of the ballot, to legalize cannabis for adult use and who will be the next governor of Maryland, there where many other important talkers.

“Question C, the bond issue, I’m interested in that because that would give $36 million that the city could use ,” Holmes said.

The $36 million dollars could be invested into Baltimore City through community and economic development loans, which could further promote new and improved development throughout Baltimore, helping small businesses and potentially boosting the economy.

“To really address a lot of the issues, but especially being able to bank loans and grants to various products and programs in the city. Small businesses are a huge part of the economy with small businesses creating jobs that I believe and I think studies show job creation helps to stabilize communities more people have jobs more people are paying taxes. Hopefully that tax money is used to actually create better school systems, and provide better police training, and more social work and more wraparound solutions so hopefully it will be used for that,” Holmes said.