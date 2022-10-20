Watch Now
Citizens aim for legalization of marijuana at the 'Yes on 4' presser

You'll see it as a question four on the ballot when you head to the polls November 8. Should marijuana be legalized for adults? READ MORE: https://www.wmar2news.com/news/local-news/citizens-aim-for-legalization-of-marijuana-at-the-yes-on-4-presser
Posted at 6:37 PM, Oct 20, 2022
You'll see it as a question four on the ballot when you head to the polls November 8.

Should marijuana be legalized for adults?

Today, advocates of the measure talked about why they support it.
 
"This is life-changing for so many people," said Eugene Monroe, former Baltimore Raven and Chairman of the campaign. "We always consider the data points, whether it's considering how many people have been arrested over the past year in Maryland, or the resources that police have to use to police cannabis, when it should be re-directed to policing more violent crime." 

If successful, question 4 will legalize the recreational use of cannabis for individuals 21 years and older on or after July 1, 2023.

The ballot question requires a simple majority to become law.

