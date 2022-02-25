CIAA tournament gives economic boost to Baltimore

BALTIMORE — For the city of Baltimore, it’s been a week packed with thousands of excited fans, alumni and athletes flooding Charm City for the CIAA Basketball Tournament.

Before the big tournament wraps up with tomorrow’s championship games, we're taking a look at the impact it's having beyond the court.

It was over 100,000 people for the whole week of the tournament they left about $50 million in economic impact in Charlotte.

As Charm City tally’s up the numbers reflecting the economic impact here, it’s not the only means of measurement.

While the 12 college teams were playing across the city’s schools and local business got a boost as well.

During the week the city’s downtown partnership highlighted black restaurants for visitors to support.

"We love it because majority of our customers are black and we love to partner with downtown," said Berry Clark Co-owner of Papi Cuisine. "They can see the space they can see the food they can see the consistency. They can see how things are run."

Events across the city included career expos, an annual tech summit, town hall forums, as well as the 6th Annual Shoes of Hope event where student-athletes connected with students at Harlem Park Elementary off the court to hand out new kicks for kids.

It served as a surprise incentive for students who read 100,000 words and completed a certain amount of their reading and math lessons

This weeks tournament wraps up on the court leading to championship Saturday, with the women’s basketball championship is set for 1 p.m. and the men's at 4 p.m.