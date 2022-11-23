Christmas Parade nearly cancelled

BALTIMORE — The annual Mayor’s Christmas parade is less than two weeks away and this year the organizers were met with some challenges.

Tom Kerr said it’s because the Baltimore Ravens game is that same day and they city initially said they weren’t going to have enough police officers to staff them both.

“ Mayor Schaffer started the parade in 1973. The Hampden Village business association puts it on ,” Kerr said.

Kerr said the Mayors Parade has been the biggest parade in the state for the past 49 years. However, this year, less than two weeks until the big day, Kerr said he got a call from the city asking him to move the date.

“ The city called 5:00 o’clock in the morning on Monday and said what’s the new date for the parade, I said what are you taking about, he said well we don’t have enough police to cover the parade because there’s a football game the same time. He said what are you going to do, I said what are you going to do, you’re the one that supplies the police it’s not our fault,” Kerr said.

Kerr also said in addition to the 115 groups, balloons, floats , and equestrians, they're expecting around 15,000 people to attend.

“ 20 bands, all the big balloons and the floats. We have over 60 people that day that work on the parade. All the High Schools from Baltimore And Baltimore County in the parade,” Kerr said.

He said the same issue happened years ago, but they were notified in enough time to thoroughly work out the problems. That’s why he was confused when the city called less than two weeks before to disclose this issue.

“ I wanted to go have a drink, I don’t know what , I couldn’t believe I was hearing this. I don’t know if the right hand knew what the left hand was doing there,” Kerr said.

Councilman James Torrence and Odette Ramos met with city administrators and the mayor’s office to explore other law enforcement agencies to staff the parade. They said the parade is still happening on the planned day and time.

Kerr was obviously thrilled about the solution but still disheveled about the miscommunication.

“This is a big thing for the city one of the good things in the city we want to have it continue,” Kerr said.

That parade will take place in Hampden on Sunday December 4th, at 1:00 p.m.