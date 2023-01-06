Chris's Charcoal Pit to reopen in Anne Arundel County after tornado destruction

PAROLE, Md. — A prominent victim of the 2021 tornado in Annapolis is soon reopening for business in Edgewater, after a huge outpouring of community support.

Chris's Charcoal Pit has been known for serving up Greek, American and Italian food for more than 40 years on West Street in Annapolis.

On Sept. 1, 2021, it was in the eye of the storm of an EF-2 tornado that devastated homes and businesses throughout the area. The 1900 block of West Street was among the hardest hit by the remnants of Hurricane Ida, and Chris's Charcoal Pit was destroyed.

Since then, the community rallied around Chris's Charcoal Pit, ultimately raising more than $33,000 for the restaurant on GoFundMe.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/khrxby-please-support-chris

Chris's Charcoal Pit destroyed



Jeanne Poole, who organized the fundraiser, called the restaurant "one of our local Annapolis treasures... This has been a local, family owned and operated small business in our community for 40+ years... When I reached out to their owners, their SOLE concern was their wonderful staff."

Chris's Charcoal Pit announced last month that they will reopen a bit farther south, at the South River Colony shopping center on Solomons Island Road in Edgewater (in the building of the former Hong Kong Buffet).

"Dear customers, friends and neighbors, we are glad to announce that we have found a new location and are working hard to re-open as soon as possible!" the restaurant posted on their website. "Thanks for all the support and we look forward to serving you again soon!"

The restaurant is expected to open in March, as they are still getting permits to do major work on the Hong Kong Buffet space.