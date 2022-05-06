'Choose peace': Community leaders plead to end violence with Baltimore Cease Fire Weekend

BALTIMORE — Mother's Day is this weekend.

Community leaders feel this is the time to promote their annual Cease Fire Weekend.

Advocates for non-violence are asking people to respect their mothers and put the guns and knives away.

Cease Fire events will be held in Baltimore’s Fells Point community, just down the street where a 16-year-old was accused of shooting and killing a beloved bounce on April 25.

Inside the Sagamore Pendry Hotel is where those organizers will be hosting a brunch on Mother’s Day, which is on Sunday.

There will also be a peaceful Cease Fire walk in the community Saturday morning.

The violence continues to be a concern for Baltimore residents.

On Friday, just before 1 p.m., police responded to a double shooting near West North Avenue and Linden Street.

On Thursday, officers responded to a triple shooting near Belair and Pelham.

Thankfully, none of those shootings were deadly.

However, organizers of the Cease Fire Weekend said it’s dangerous incidents like those that fuel the fire to their cry for unity and peace throughout the Baltimore community.

“Before you pull a trigger, before you grab a knife, before you think of any form of violence, think about how it’s going to affect you and your family, in addition to that family,” organizer Ericka Johnson said. “I promise you that should make you think twice and choose peace.”

The Cease Fire Weekend starts Saturday with a peaceful walk at W. North Avenue and Broadway at 11 a.m.

For more on the Cease fire events, visit its website here.