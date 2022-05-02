Watch
Chicken fryer caused Friday fire that damaged 4 Dundalk homes

Dundalk fire scene
WMAR
Posted at 12:31 PM, May 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-02 12:31:18-04

DUNDALK, Md. — An outdoor chicken fryer sparked a fire that destroyed four rowhomes in Dundalk, said Baltimore County Fire Department.

Crews were dispatched at 11:55 a.m. on Friday to Flagship Road, where the fire ultimately went to three alarms.

Four houses were rendered uninhabitable. Eleven adults, five children and multiple pets were displaced.

Fire crews briefly called a mayday after a firefighter became disoriented, but he was found safe and the mayday was quickly cancelled.

Investigators determined that an occupant had been frying a chicken in a fryer 30 minutes before the fire began.

