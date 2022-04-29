Watch
Three alarm fire leaves 16 people displaced in Dundalk

Firefighter ok after Mayday declared
Bill Fink, WMAR-2
Three alarm fire damages multiple homes in Dundalk Friday afternoon
Posted at 1:33 PM, Apr 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-29 13:43:56-04

DUNDALK, Md. — Four rowhomes caught fire Friday afternoon in Dundalk, leaving 16 people displaced including five children.

It happened in the unit block of Flagship Road.

The fire got so heavy that a second and then third alarm was called.

At one point there was fear that a firefighter might have been trapped, prompting a Mayday to be declared.

That however was quickly called off when the firefighter was found to be safe.

There are no reports of anyone being injured.

The fire is currently under control, but the cause remains under investigation.

