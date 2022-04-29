Three alarm fire leaves 16 people displaced in Dundalk

DUNDALK, Md. — Four rowhomes caught fire Friday afternoon in Dundalk, leaving 16 people displaced including five children.

It happened in the unit block of Flagship Road.

The fire got so heavy that a second and then third alarm was called.

At one point there was fear that a firefighter might have been trapped, prompting a Mayday to be declared.

That however was quickly called off when the firefighter was found to be safe.

There are no reports of anyone being injured.

The fire is currently under control, but the cause remains under investigation.