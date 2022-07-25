Watch Now
Checking up on the Brandon Road fire dogs

Man injured, 10 dogs rescued following fire in Rodgers Forge
Posted at 11:50 AM, Jul 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-25 11:50:49-04

BALDWIN, Md. — Last Wednesday, a man was injured and 10 of his dogs had to be rescued after his house caught fire in Rodgers Forge.

The following Monday, WMAR-2 news learned that the owner reclaimed only four of those Pointer dogs.

As of now the other six remain at a Baltimore County animal shelter in Baldwin, until they are medically and behaviorally cleared.

When that happens, they could potentially be placed up for adoption.

Anyone interested should check back here to see if and when they become available.

