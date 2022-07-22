Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man injured, 10 dogs rescued following home kitchen fire in Baltimore County

Baltimore County Fire deploys firefighters to Carolinas to assist with Hurricane Florence
WMAR-2 News
<p>A Baltimor County Fire Department truck. (Photo by Kirsten Dize / WMAR Staff)</p>
Baltimore County Fire deploys firefighters to Carolinas to assist with Hurricane Florence
Posted at 10:27 AM, Jul 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-22 12:06:03-04

BALTIMORE — Ten dogs rescued from a burning home in Baltimore County.

Crews were called out to the 100 block of Brandon Road just before 12:45pm Wednesday for a kitchen fire.

Although flames were knocked down in about 10 minutes, a man had to be taken to the hospital.

His injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

As for the dogs, they are expected to be fine and are currently at Baltimore County’s animal control shelter in Baldwin.

The cause of the fire appears to be electrical in nature.

Editor's Note: Fire officials initially said six dogs were rescued. They have since changed that number to 10.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019