Man injured, 10 dogs rescued following home kitchen fire in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE — Ten dogs rescued from a burning home in Baltimore County.

Crews were called out to the 100 block of Brandon Road just before 12:45pm Wednesday for a kitchen fire.

Although flames were knocked down in about 10 minutes, a man had to be taken to the hospital.

His injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

As for the dogs, they are expected to be fine and are currently at Baltimore County’s animal control shelter in Baldwin.

The cause of the fire appears to be electrical in nature.

Editor's Note: Fire officials initially said six dogs were rescued. They have since changed that number to 10.