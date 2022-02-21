Charm City welcomes thousands ahead of CIAA basketball tournament

BALTIMORE — Baltimore is hosting the CIAA basketball tournament with less than a day away from tip off.

Folks who came to participate call it a homecoming in the winter for HBCU’s expected to bring in nearly $40 million to the Baltimore economy.

“This is the homecoming for the CIAA so everybody comes back. They party. They socialize. They catch up on years past," said the Clyde Doughty Jr. the VP of athletics at Bowie State University, the hosting school.

HBCU athletes, alumni and fans ahead of the tournament are making their way into Baltimore by the busloads.

After the pandemic forced the annual tournament to cancel last year, it's comeback is fueling a new wave of excitement.

"Family, friends just the whole environment. It's exciting to play here. I'm ready to play with my team,” said an athlete preparing to compete this week.

Athletes from Shaw University in Raleigh, NC arrived to Charm City Monday afternoon hoping to leave as champions.

Of course 11 other HBCU's are vying for that same title.

Perhaps the biggest winner in this tournament though, the city of Baltimore and its businesses.

"This is going to bring out of the greatness in Baltimore so we're excited. The 12 members of the conference are excited. The 12 institutions, the chancellors, presidents, fans, alumni. They're going to pour into this place and we're going to turn it up,” said Doughty.

Visitors shared some of what they’re most excited to explore.

"I want to experience the seafood because that's all I've heard about is the harbor. I'm looking for just the opportunity to see what the Royal Farms Arena has to offer. From what I've seen from the pictures, it looks like a very nice venue,” said Herbert Legree who’s visiting Baltimore for the first time.

Hotels, restaurants, music venues will benefit all week long while the tournament reconnects alumni and athletes to their roots.

"It's about basketball but its so much more than basketball. It's education, social development. diversity and inclusion, all of those things are going to be here this week on display for the city of Baltimore and the region,” Doughty shared.

Organizers of the largest HBCU basketball tournament in the country predict more than 200,000 people to attend this week.