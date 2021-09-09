Charm City Run hosts final 9/11 Run to Remember Race on Saturday

BALTIMORE — Charm City Run is hosting its final Mercy 9/11 Run to Remember Race on the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks.

"From the beginning we always want it to end on a high note. We never wanted this race to limp along and you know great events sometimes don’t live forever," said Josh Levinson, CEO of Charm City Run.

The company started the event in 2002 as a way to pay tribute to the heroes, victims and survivors of September 11 and to show appreciation to all military members and first responders. Proceeds from the race goes to the 9/11 Run to Remember Fund, which supports Baltimore firefighters and police officers.

"Runners love to be together and I feel that they have a really grounded sense of purpose. They love coming together to thank first responders and appreciate them and everything that they’ve meant for not only this community, but in all of the communities that they serve," said Levinson.

There will be an in-person 5k and 11k race for runners and walkers. The start line is at the 9/11 memorial by the World Trade Center in downtown Baltimore and will begin at 8:46 a.m., the time the first plane hit the North Tower of the World Trade Center in New York City.

There is also a virtual option for runners and walkers to do the races in their own communities.

You can register online or the day of the event beginning at 7 a.m. For information on how to sign up, click here.