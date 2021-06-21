Charging documents reveal lead up to the murder of missing Baltimore woman Kozee Spriggs

BALTIMORE — Charging documents reveal what led to the murder of a missing 18-year-old Baltimore woman.

The decomposing body of Kozee Spriggs was discovered June 15 in the backyard of a home in the 1300 block of Ensor Street.

She'd been shot in the back of the head and identified through dental records.

Kozee's mother reported her missing on June 8, but hadn't spoken with her since June 2, according to police.

The day before Kozee's body was found, her mother reportedly received threatening text messages.

Investigators learned that Kozee may have been involved in drug dealing with a man named Kevin Dudley.

Kozee and Dudley had apparently gotten into a recent argument over drugs and money not being returned on time.

Detectives uncovered CCTV footage from overnight June 3 that showed a car pulling up to the area where Kozee's body would later be found.

Court documents say two people exited the car and opened the trunk, at which time a third person gets out.

Two then walk into the yard where Kozee was found, before one runs back to the car and flees the scene.

Detectives say the car seen in the video turned out to be a rental under Dudley's name.

They later found the vehicle parked in the block where Dudley lives and saw him getting in and driving it.

Dudley was arrested outside his home on June 17, by the Baltimore Police Swat Team.

After initially denying any involvement in Kozee's disappearance, Dudley admitted to being on scene when she was killed, and driving the getaway car from the scene where her body was discovered.

He's currently being held without bail on first degree murder charges.