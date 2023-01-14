Charging Docs: Lansdowne victim stabbed multiple times over love interest

BALTIMORE COUNTY — The suspect responsible for the repeated stabbing of 15-year-old Zoe Holt will now be charged as an adult.

They will be charged with first-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and second-degree assault according to charging documents.

Holt was stabbed multiple times and at the time of this story, is still recovering in the hospital.

According to court documents, a school resource officer identified as officer Tippin, was alerted to a fight inside the women's restroom.

Tippin arrived just as the fight spilled into the hallway and ordered the suspect to drop the knife. The suspect was immediately taken into custody without incident.

Another officer, who was already at the school, gave Holt first aid until medics arrived.

She suffered multiple stab wounds to her head and neck.

After further investigation, detectives learned the victim is the current girlfriend of a former love interest of the Defendant docs say.

Additionally, detectives reviewed video footage which confirmed the Defendant chased Holt out of the bathroom while continuing to stab her in the neck and back area.

The footage also suggests the Defendant followed the victim and her boyfriend prior to the victim entering the restroom.

A large amount of blood was in the hallway and bathroom. Multiple students and teachers witnessed the incident and were interviewed.