Assault at Lansdowne High School leaves one student seriously injured

BALTIMORE COUNTY — A student was assaulted at Lansdowne High School on Tuesday afternoon.

The victim was taken to an area hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

A juvenile is in custody.

Baltimore County police officers are currently on scene.

A letter from principal Allison Seymour has been released to parents stating the following:

Dear Parents and Guardians of Lansdowne High School,



I am writing to notify you we activated a Lockdown Protocol at 12:40 p.m. due to an assault involving two students. One student has been transported to a local hospital and the other student is in police custody. The lockdown was lifted at 1:15 p.m. and students transitioned to fourth period. All students and staff are safe. This is an active investigation and there will be an increased police presence on campus throughout the afternoon. Additionally, we are canceling all after school activities for today.



Thank you for you continued support of your student and of Lansdowne High School. If you have any questions, please call me at the office number of 443-809-1415.



Sincerely,



Allison Seymour

Principal

This is a developing news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.