Century old Confederate monument set to be removed from Courthouse lawn in Easton

EASTON, Md. — Believed to be the last of its kind standing on a courthouse lawn in Maryland, the Talbot Boys Confederate Monument is set to officially be removed Monday.

The statue which has stood since 1916, will be moved from the Talbot County Courthouse Green in Easton, to the Cross Keys Battlefield in Harrisonburg, Virginia

Back in September of 2021 the Talbot County Council voted 3-2 in favor of moving the statue, after Civil rights advocates had filed a lawsuit in an attempt to have it taken down.

Prep work for its removal is expected to begin Sunday, March 13. During that process, access to the Courthouse Green and some parking will be restricted.

Private funds are reportedly covering relocation costs.