Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Century old Confederate monument set to be removed from Courthouse lawn in Easton

Confederate flag plaque.jpeg
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Brian Witte
A Maryland panel has voted to remove a Confederate flag from the top of this plaque, as shown in a July 12, 2019 photograph, in the Maryland State House in Annapolis, Md., that honors the Civil War&#39;s Union and Confederate soldiers. While the State House Trust voted 3-1 to remove the flags at the top of the sign, it decided to keep the plaque on the wall of the Capitol and overlay an image of the Maryland state flag in their place (AP Photo/Brian Witte)
Confederate flag plaque.jpeg
Posted at 1:54 PM, Mar 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-11 13:54:09-05

EASTON, Md. — Believed to be the last of its kind standing on a courthouse lawn in Maryland, the Talbot Boys Confederate Monument is set to officially be removed Monday.

The statue which has stood since 1916, will be moved from the Talbot County Courthouse Green in Easton, to the Cross Keys Battlefield in Harrisonburg, Virginia

Back in September of 2021 the Talbot County Council voted 3-2 in favor of moving the statue, after Civil rights advocates had filed a lawsuit in an attempt to have it taken down.

RELATED: Talbot County Council votes to remove century old Confederate monument outside courthouse

Prep work for its removal is expected to begin Sunday, March 13. During that process, access to the Courthouse Green and some parking will be restricted.

Private funds are reportedly covering relocation costs.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019