Town hall to address proposed removal of confederate monument outside Easton courthouse

EASTON, Md. — A virtual town hall is scheduled for June 14 to address the proposed removal of a confederate monument outside the Talbot County courthouse in Easton.

The statue, which has stood since 1916, has sparked controversy as of late from civil rights groups who claim it is racist.

Senator Chris Van Hollen will take part in the event which is set to start at 7pm.

Five days later on June 19, members of Move the Monument Coalition plan to hold a rally calling on the county council to vote on the statue's removal.

Recently the NAACP and ACLU filed a federal lawsuit in an attempt to get a judge to rule the statue unconstitutional and force its removal.

To register for Monday's virtual town hall, click here.

