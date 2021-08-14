CDC recommends third shot for immunocompromised Americans

BALTIMORE — The CDC has recommended a third COVID-19 shot for millions of Americans with compromised immune systems.

The federal agency’s decision follows the FDA’s move to authorize the additional shot of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine.

It comes after research has shown the vaccine isn’t as effective for immunocompromised people compared to the general population.

“As a result, they have had to continue taking significant precautions, potentially not seeing loved ones, remaining in isolation for their health,” Dr. Kapil Saharia, who is the chief of the solid organ transplant infectious diseases service at the University of Maryland Medical Center

Dr. Saharia called it welcomed news for transplant patients and those with severely compromised immune systems.

“This is certainly encouraging news,” he said.

He said the latest studies have shown a third shot gives transplant patients a higher antibody response.

The federal agency did not recommend the additional shot for those younger than 18.

Dr. Saharia said even though the shot will give them better protection, he added it’s important to still wear a mask and socially distance.

“I think that those measures are still going to be very important in protecting our transplant patients,” he said. I don’t think that they can rely just on this third dose. I think that it will help but I think those other measures will still be needed until we have more data.

The CDC does not plan on recommending an additional shot for the general population at this time.

