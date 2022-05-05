Cat stuck in car engine rescued by firefighters in Baltimore City

BALTIMORE — Check this out! A cat was saved Thursday morning after being stuck in a car engine!

Baltimore gets a tough rap but half dozen neighbors coming out at 7 am then calling the fire department (who shows up in minutes) to rescue a cat stuck in a car engine makes you believe in this place. @ChiefNilesRFord @MayorBMScott pic.twitter.com/9ngaGMzOW6 — Eric Karl Hontz (@eric_hontz) May 5, 2022

This is the second cat this week that was rescued by Baltimore City firefighters! On Tuesday, fireefighters rescued a kitten stuck in a storm drain at Orleans & Broadway.

