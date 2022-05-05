Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Cat stuck in car engine rescued by firefighters in Baltimore City

Cat stuck in car engine rescued by firefighters in Baltimore City
Eric Karl Hontz
Cat stuck in car engine rescued by firefighters in Baltimore City
Cat stuck in car engine rescued by firefighters in Baltimore City
Posted at 1:47 PM, May 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-05 13:47:44-04

BALTIMORE — Check this out! A cat was saved Thursday morning after being stuck in a car engine!

This is the second cat this week that was rescued by Baltimore City firefighters! On Tuesday, fireefighters rescued a kitten stuck in a storm drain at Orleans & Broadway.

RELATED: Baltimore firefighter plans to adopt kitten they rescued from storm drain

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019