Baltimore firefighter plans to adopt kitten they rescued from storm drain

Posted at 10:36 AM, May 03, 2022
BALTIMORE — Baltimore City firefighters on Tuesday morning rescued a kitten that had been stuck in a storm drain.

The Baltimore Firefighters union tweeted out these photos of the rescue efforts at Orleans and Broadway.

Although it sounds like the kitten is in good health, staff at the Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter will still do a checkup.

The good news is if everything checks out, one of the firefighters that rescued the kitten is expected to adopt it.

