Baltimore firefighter plans to adopt kitten they rescued from storm drain

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City firefighters on Tuesday morning rescued a kitten that had been stuck in a storm drain.

The Baltimore Firefighters union tweeted out these photos of the rescue efforts at Orleans and Broadway.

Around 7a today, #BCFDE6 was dispatched for a rescue at Orleans & Broadway. A kitten was stuck in a storm drain. @BaltimoreDPW @BaltimorePolice @FOP3 & @BMore_Healthy Animal Control were brought in to help. After @BARCS_SHELTER gives the kitty a check up, our FF plans to adopt it pic.twitter.com/5FDjhYa982 — Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) May 3, 2022

Although it sounds like the kitten is in good health, staff at the Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter will still do a checkup.

The good news is if everything checks out, one of the firefighters that rescued the kitten is expected to adopt it.