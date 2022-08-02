Cars still trapped weeks after downtown parking garage collapse

BALTIMORE — Repairs are underway more than two weeks after a parking garage partially collapsed in downtown Baltimore, trapping dozens of cars.

According to property owner, Banyan Street Capital, the infrastructure of the attached 10 story office building at One East Pratt Street has been deemed safe.

Several cars still remained stuck as of Tuesday, August 1.

Banyan Street Capital says contracts are in place to begin shoring the parking deck ramp this week, so cars can be removed.

RELATED: Parking garage collapses in downtown Baltimore, dozens of cars trapped

Debris removal is expected to begin later this month.

Prior to the collapse, the garage was last inspected in July of 2017.

No one was injured during the incident.