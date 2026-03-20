CARROLL COUNTY, Md. — Three people were injured Friday after a hot-water holding tank rupture caused a greenhouse to partially collapse in Carroll County.

According to the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal, firefighters from Carroll and Frederick counties responded to reports of a boiler explosion at Catoctin Mountain Growers in the 8000 block of Sixes Bridges Road.

3 injured after hot-water tank rupture collapses Carroll County greenhouse Three injured after hot-water tank rupture collapses Carroll County greenhouse

Firefighters found extensive damage at the scene, including partially collapsed sections of the building and an overturned vehicle caught in the debris.

One victim, a 65-year-old man, was transported to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in critical condition. A second victim was also taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview with burn injuries and is in stable condition, while a third refused treatment.

Investigators with the Fire Marshal's Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives responded to the scene and determined that the rupture caused 180-degree water to spill through the area, causing damage consistent with an explosion.

The matter has since been referred to the Maryland Department of Labor's Boiler and Pressure Vessel Safety Unit for further investigation, officials say.