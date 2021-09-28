Capital Gazette shooter to be sentenced today

ANNAPOLIS, md. — The gunman who killed five staff members of the Capital Gazette newspaper back in 2018 is set to be sentenced today.

The prosecution is asking the judge to sentence Jarrod Ramos to five life sentences without the possibility of parole.

The shooting took the lives of John McNamara, Gerald Fischman, Wendi Winters, Rob Hiaasen and Rebecca Smith.

Ramos plead guilty to all the charges against him in 2019 by reason of insanity.

A jury trial was held back in July to decide if he was criminally responsible for the murders. The trial lasted 12 days with each side bringing dozens of witnesses and experts to the stand. It took the jury an hour to decide that he is criminally responsible for the deaths of those five staffers.

Today is the final phase of this years-long process.

A judge will decide how long the gunman’s prison sentence will be today in Annapolis. The hearing starts at 9 a.m.