Calvert Hall student creates scholarship for special needs students in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Paying for private school as we know can be expensive and it's even more so for students with special needs.

Meet Scott Pawley, a 15 year old high school freshman whose goals are just as a big as his heart.

Pawley is a student at Calvert Hall.

Last fall, he learned there were no scholarships to help students with special needs pay for resource programs within the Archdiocese of Baltimore.

So he decided to create one himself.

“It’s important to try and expand access because these students already have financial needs, its very difficult for them on top of other cost, therapies and treatments it can very difficult for them to afford it,” he said.

It’s called Knott CARES which is under the umbrella of the Knott Scholarship Fund.

It’s a scholarship he's received twice and he knows the extra money goes a long way for families.

“I kind of wanted to pay it forward, that opportunity that’s allowed me to go to catholic school and help other kids,” Pawley said.

The resource program at the school costs about $2,600.

Pawley has already raised around $10,000 and a scholarship was already given out to students at a catholic school in Baltimore.

“He’s trying to create a bridge between people who want to help and people who need help and Knott CARES is doing that,” said his mother.

But now he needs your help.

Pawley is asking for donations to reach his goal of $65,000, so he can give out the scholarship every year.

"It's very important because a lot of times these students need these programs, because they allow them to participate and school learn more and get a good education," he said.

If you would like to contribute to the Knott CARES Fund, click here.