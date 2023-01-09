Calvert County Sheriff's corporal faces misconduct allegations

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — A Calvert County Sheriff's corporal has been charged by the State Prosecutor's Office for alleged misconduct in office.

James L. Wahlgren is accused of having sex while on duty with a woman who'd been involved in a prior domestic dispute.

The two reportedly first met back on March 8 of 2022 when the woman called police to her home for assistance.

Following that initial incident Wahlgren took the woman to a hospital and left her a business card with his departmental cell phone number.

On March 8 the woman called Wahlgren again reporting that she and her husband had been involved in a domestic dispute.

Prosecutors say Wahlgren took the woman in his police car to a Prince Frederick hotel where the alleged encounter took place.

Court documents show Wahlgren was served with a criminal summons.

He faces a potential 3-year jail sentence and or fine up to $3000.

