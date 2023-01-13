BWI Airport ranked one of worst U.S. airports in 2022

LINTHICUM, Md. — Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport was ranked the 10th worst airport in the country for 2022, according to a study by an online travel guide.

About 22.41 percent of BWI flights were delayed last year, and 3.56 percent were cancelled, reported FamilyDestinationsGuide.com. The website compared delays in every airport in the U.S. for 2022.

Most recently, BWI Airport was one of the airports with the most cancellations/delays during a massive winter storm over the Christmas holiday that forced the cancellation of hundreds of flights, mostly Southwest.

Meanwhile, Washington Dulles International Airport was named among the best airports, with 18 percent of flights delayed and 2.98 cancelled.

The best airport in the country was named Salt Lake City International Airport, with just 14 percent of flights delayed, and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport was second-best.