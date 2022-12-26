Watch Now
200+ flights cancelled/delayed at BWI Airport

LINTHICUM, Md. — Wintry weather has wreaked havoc on holiday travel nationwide, and this morning, BWI Airport was reported to be extremely busy as more than 200 flights were ultimately delayed or cancelled.

BWI Airport is apparently in the top four airports for having the most cancellations/delays today. (Only airports in Chicago, Denver and Las Vegas are having more cancellations and delays, reports FlightAware.com.)

There were 211 flights cancelled at the airport as of this afternoon, according to FlightAware.com. More than 2,600 flights have been cancelled nationwide.

Long lines were seen this morning at the airport, and people were posting their complaints to social media, primarily to Southwest Airlines.

Buffalo, N.Y., was hit by its most "devastating" storm in history, with upwards of 25 reported dead as of today. About 52 people have died nationwide from the winter storm.

