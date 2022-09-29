Businesses hope Community Safety Works Program will protect local foundations

BALTIMORE — Business owners and community organizations can apply for funding to receive more surveillance in the area and upgraded protection.

Governor Larry Hogan announced applications are now being accepted for the state’s second round of grant funding for the community safety works program.

Hogan says, "this additional 10 million dollars will help people who are actively trying to make their communities safer and more secure."

"There are things that a lot of business owners don't really get to get because of money. I know some businesses would love to have cameras at the front door to keep the surrounding looks extra locked sometimes, some businesses wish they could hire security because of it. So with this grant opportunity, it definitely seems to be a great idea," said Juan Crosby Cruz.

Cruz works at a local ice cream shop in Hampden. The busy area keeps him on his toes because crime is no stranger to Baltimore. Cruz says the grant opportunity puts his mind at ease because if the establishment is well protected so is he.

"During the school year I don't feel too safe because a lot of the kids in their area tend to linger around, especially around the bus stop area. And as you know with your child, you're a little bit rambunctious. So with this bill being something that can help a lot of small businesses to protect their investment is a great thought," said Cruz.

In a statement sent to WMAR-2 News, Gov. Hogan stated:

Community safety works is an important component of our re-fund the police initiative, providing resources to local business owners and community organizations for crime prevention efforts in neighborhoods across the state.

Many workers like Ciera Wooves thinks this is a great initiative and hopes her establishment Bar Fusion will get it.

"A lot of things get stolen and things happen. I think this is a really good way to help us and I hope that we do get it just because the Hampton area is the most popular area. It's one of the most famous in Baltimore and it will be nice for people to come and visit us and feel safe," said Wooves.

Those interested can apply here.

