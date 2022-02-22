Burning candle to blame for Linthicum house fire Saturday night

LINTHICUM, Md. — A fire Saturday night that displaced a couple in Linthicum could have been avoided officials say.

At around 10:30 p.m., 911 calls came in about a fire to the back of a house on Cheddington Road.

Fire officials say a scented candle was burning all day. That candle caught an area on the back of the house on fire.

The fire did not do too much damage to the front of the house but, the back was destroyed.

Fire officials say two ferrets were killed in the fire. The homeowners had two cats as well, officials aren't sure if their cats got out of the houses or perished in the fire.