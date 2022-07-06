Brief tornado confirmed by NWS in Anne Arundel County

BALTIMORE — A tornado was confirmed from Tuesday's storm in Anne Arundel County.

The National Weather Service designated the tornado an EF-unknown because of a lack of damage indicators as it moved across an open field in Harwood.

RELATED: Powerful storms leave trees, powerlines down in Bowie, Anne Arundel Co.

The brief tornado happened around 5:55 p.m. with unknown wind speeds.

PHOTO GALLERY: Damage from Tornado Warning in Anne Arundel County

There were no injuries.

This was the second confirmed tornado in the area Tuesday. An EF-1 tornado, with 90 mph winds, was confirmed north of Bowie, about 20 minutes earlier.