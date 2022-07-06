Watch Now
Brief tornado confirmed by NWS in Anne Arundel County

Posted at 5:45 PM, Jul 06, 2022
BALTIMORE — A tornado was confirmed from Tuesday's storm in Anne Arundel County.

The National Weather Service designated the tornado an EF-unknown because of a lack of damage indicators as it moved across an open field in Harwood.

The brief tornado happened around 5:55 p.m. with unknown wind speeds.

There were no injuries.

This was the second confirmed tornado in the area Tuesday. An EF-1 tornado, with 90 mph winds, was confirmed north of Bowie, about 20 minutes earlier.

