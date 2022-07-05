Strong storms knock down trees, powerlines in Anne Arundel Co.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Damaging winds and rain took down trees, powerlines and left debris in areas of Anne Arundel County, especially near Bowie, Tuesday evening.

There were even viewers reporting tornadoes touching down.

PHOTO GALLERY: Damage from Tornado Warning in Anne Arundel County

A Tornado Warning was extended three different times in Anne Arundel County before expiring at 6:45 p.m.

At 5:20 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Lanham-Seabrook, or near Bowie, moving southeast at 25 mph.

At 5:44 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Londontowne, or near Bowie, moving southeast at 25 mph. The National Weather Service reported that an an off duty meteorologist reported a funnel cloud.

At 6:29 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Deale, moving southeast at 25 mph. Locations impacted include Shady Side, Deale, Friendship and Tracys Landing.

According to viewers, a possible tornado touched down in Bowie around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, near the intersection of Bradford and Buckingham. Another possible tornado may have hit near Shady Side.

There were also reports of damage near Annapolis Road and Superior Lane in Bowie.

The storm knocked down powerlines, large trees and telephone poles.

Twitter follower Trombone Joe Jackson shared a photo of a tree falling onto a house.

Trombone Joe Jackson

Twitter follower DeeJayTnyce shared photos of large trees toppling over in Bowie.