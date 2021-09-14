Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

BPD sergeant convicted of lying about attack captured on viral video

items.[0].image.alt
Mitchell Layton/Getty Images
BALTIMORE, MD - MAY 07: Baltimore City policeman patch on a his shirt during a baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Boston Red Sox at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 7, 2019 in Baltimore. Maryland. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)
Baltimore_Police.jpg
Posted at 4:24 PM, Sep 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-14 16:24:36-04

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore Police sergeant has been convicted of giving a false statement and misconduct in office stemming from an incident in January 2020.

Welton Simpson Jr. initially reported walking into a store where he was pushed and spit on by a man named Zayne Abdullah.

Part of the incident was captured on a video that went viral leading to an uproar.

RELATED: Newly released video shows different story of assault on Baltimore Police Sergeant

Simpson believed his body worn camera was off during the incident, when really it was recording.

Turns out it was Simpson who initiated the confrontation, by first bumping into Abdullah and telling him to “Move out the (expletive) way.”

There was also no video evidence that supported Simpson's allegation of being spit on.

The incident resulted in Abdullah and another man being charged.

Simpson is currently suspended from the police department. He faces up to up to six months in prison for the False Statement conviction. There is no maximum sentence for Misconduct in Office. It is a common-law crime which carries no sentencing limit except that it cannot be cruel and unusual.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019