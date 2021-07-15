BPD officers wounded in deadly shootout with murder suspect outside Security Square Mall discharged from hospital

BALTIMORE — Two Baltimore Police officers wounded Tuesday during a deadly shootout with a wanted murder suspect outside Security Square Mall have been released from the hospital.

The injured officers, who still have not been identified, were reportedly discharged from Shock Trauma Wednesday.

Police tweeted Thursday that hospital staff and members of the department formed a ceremonial gauntlet as the officers made their home.

Both Warrant Apprehension Officers were released from the hospital yesterday. In honor of their service and sacrifice, members of the Baltimore Police and U.S. Marshals, as well as staff members from Shock Trauma, formed a ceremonial gauntlet as they came out. pic.twitter.com/f5H70GLOv0 — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) July 15, 2021

Both were shot during an exchange of gunfire with 32-year-old Justin Powell, who police were trying to arrest on a warrant related to a murder that happened June 19 on W. Lanvale Street.

Powell was killed in the gun battle.

It's unclear if and when the officers will return to full-duty.