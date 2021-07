WOODLAWN, Md. — Police have flooded the area around Security Square Mall in Baltimore County.

The Baltimore Police Department says two of their Warrant Apprehension Task Force officers were injured in a shooting outside the mall, Tuesday morning.

A suspect was killed in the shootout.

Both officers have been taken to Shock Trauma. No word yet on their condition.

Details on what led to the incident are limited.

Police are expected to provide an update soon.

WMAR-2 has a crew on scene.