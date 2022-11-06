BPD: Officer fatally shoots armed assault suspect in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE — An officer fatally shot a knife-wielding man Sunday afternoon in West Baltimore, according to Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison.

At approximately 3:39 p.m., officers responded to a call for a man, armed with a knife, assaulting a female on the ground near the intersection of West Lafayette Avenue and North Fulton Avenue.

As police arrived to the scene, an officer saw the armed suspect place himself on top of the female.

The officer discharged his firearm multiple times at the suspect. The suspect then rolled off of the female, while still armed with the knife. According to police, the woman was not stabbed by the suspect or shot by police.

Officers recovered the knife and began providing medical assistance to the suspect.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to Commissioner Michael Harrison, police have reviewed multiple police body camera and cellphone videos of the incident.