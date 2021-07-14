BPD officer charged with murder week after step-son's body was found inside hole in the wall at home

BALTIMORE — Online court records show a suspended Baltimore City Police officer has been charged with the murder of his 15-year-old step-son.

Eric Glenn Banks Jr., 34, was initially arrested on July 6 in Anne Arundel County after police discovered the step-son's body stuffed inside a hole in the wall at his home.

Police had originally gone to the home for a child custody dispute. The teen's mother reported she was unable to get in touch with her son over the phone and believed Banks was keeping him from leaving.

When questioned by police on his step-son's whereabouts, Banks claimed he had left the house already.

After getting permission to search the home, police found a hole in the wall with a white cover over top it.

Banks told police it was his gun safe and tried to interfere with officers as they tried to look inside.

That's when police noticed a body there. It was the step-son.

Banks was immediately placed under arrest.

While trying to seat him in the backseat of a patrol car, police say Banks tried taking an officer's gun from their holster.

Officers were finally able to wrestle Banks down and regain control.

At the time, police were only able to charge Banks with assault and other crimes related to the encounter with officers, while the death investigation played out.

It remains unclear how the teen was killed.

Banks is currently being held without bail and is suspended from the Baltimore Police Department without pay.

Anne Arundel County Police are expected to provide an update on the case Wednesday at 11am.