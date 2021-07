CURTIS BAY, md. — Just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday, police headed to a house in the 1400 block of Stony Point Way in Curtis Bay for a child custody dispute.

When they arrived, officers found an unresponsive 15-year-old.

The teenager was taken to an area hospital where they later died.

The cause and manner of death are pending examination by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Police are investigating and promise to release more details.

