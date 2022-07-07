BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police have released graphic video of a June triple shooting outside a Northeast Baltimore convenience store that left two men dead.

Investigators are hoping the footage leads to the arrest and identity of the suspects. An $8000 reward is currently being offered.

It happened the night of June 28 at the Frankford Plaza, located in the 5300 block of Frankford Avenue.

The video shows a group of seven people conversing in the parking lot, when a Honda pulls up.

Four masked gunmen are seen getting out of the Honda and firing on the group.

Help identify gunmen in video accused of killing two at Frankford Plaza

The video then segues into the store, where one suspect again opens fire.

Dametrius Savonte Johnson and Devonta Powell were killed during the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.