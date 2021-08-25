Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Two juveniles were found dead in Southwest Baltimore Tuesday

items.[0].image.alt
File
baltimore police generic crime scene
Posted at 10:33 PM, Aug 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-24 22:33:39-04

BALTIMORE — Two juveniles were found dead in Southwest Baltimore on Tuesday.

Officers were dispatched at around 4:37 p.m. in the 500 block of Coventry Road to investigate a reported DOA.

Upon arrival they found the two in a state of decomposition. Police say there was also visible trauma to the bodies.

As investigators work to positively identify the victims, they urge anyone with information to call the Homicide Section at (410) 396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text-tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019