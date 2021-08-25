Two juveniles were found dead in Southwest Baltimore Tuesday

BALTIMORE — Two juveniles were found dead in Southwest Baltimore on Tuesday.

Officers were dispatched at around 4:37 p.m. in the 500 block of Coventry Road to investigate a reported DOA.

Upon arrival they found the two in a state of decomposition. Police say there was also visible trauma to the bodies.

As investigators work to positively identify the victims, they urge anyone with information to call the Homicide Section at (410) 396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text-tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.