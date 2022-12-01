BoxLunch pop-culture store coming to White Marsh Mall

WHITE MARSH, Md. — Pop-culture-merchandise store BoxLunch is coming soon to White Marsh Mall.

The mall shared on social media this week that the shop will open sometime this month, next to Boscov's.

BoxLunch offers "a large collection of pop culture merchandise with a cause. BoxLunch helps provide a meal to a person in need for every $10 spent on our pop-culture themed clothing and accessories. Geek out with our selection of science gear. Fill your house with magical Disney merchandise. Or bring out the nostalgia with merchandise from your favorite childhood TV shows and movies. Get the coolest collectibles around with Funko Pop! figures. Looking for the perfect gift for a friend or family? BoxLunch in Baltimore, MD is your destination for gifts that give back!"

The company also has stores at Arundel Mills, The Mall in Columbia, and Annapolis Mall.

Meanwhile, White Marsh-area residents are concerned about a large apartment complex being built by the former Sears site at the mall. Dozens came out to a meeting on the project on Nov. 29.

