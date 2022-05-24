Bomb threat received at another Baltimore Jewish Community Center

BALTIMORE — Baltimore's Jewish Community Centers received another bomb threat.

The language was similar to a threat received just a week and a half ago.

That center was evacuated after getting an antisemitic bomb threat in Owings Mills.

READ MORE: Owings Mills Jewish Community Center evacuated after antisemitic bomb threat

After speaking with officials and local police, the threat was deemed not credible.

At both buildings, local police did a sweep.

These email bomb threats are happening at several facilities across North America.