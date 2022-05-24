Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Bomb threat received at another Baltimore Jewish Community Center

Pedestrian struck before car crashes into a Owings Mills Walmart
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bill Fink/ABC2 News
Pedestrian struck before car crashes into a Owings Mills Walmart
Posted at 7:50 PM, May 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-24 19:50:57-04

BALTIMORE — Baltimore's Jewish Community Centers received another bomb threat.

The language was similar to a threat received just a week and a half ago.

That center was evacuated after getting an antisemitic bomb threat in Owings Mills.

READ MORE: Owings Mills Jewish Community Center evacuated after antisemitic bomb threat

After speaking with officials and local police, the threat was deemed not credible.

At both buildings, local police did a sweep.

These email bomb threats are happening at several facilities across North America.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019