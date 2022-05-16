Owings Mills Jewish Community Center evacuated after antisemitic bomb threat

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Jewish Community Center in Owings Mills was evacuated this weekend after getting an antisemitic bomb threat.

Several other Jewish community centers nationwide have also gotten bomb threats in recent weeks, including those in Albany and Long Island, N.Y.

The agency, which has centers in Owings Mills and Park Heights, said the threat was deemed non-credible.

The Anti-Defamation League announced last month that the U.S. reached a record high of antisemitic incidents last year.

Here is the statement released to the community: